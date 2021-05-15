Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $159.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

