Comerica Bank Purchases 60,217 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

