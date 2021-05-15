Comerica Bank Purchases 6,067 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Energizer worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENR stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

