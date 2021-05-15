Comerica Bank Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

NYSE WU opened at $24.86 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

