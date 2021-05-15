Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

