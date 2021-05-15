Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 631,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,444,000 after buying an additional 62,486 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

ATO stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

