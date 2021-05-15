Comerica Bank Sells 1,145 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Primerica stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.77.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

