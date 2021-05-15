Comerica Bank Sells 12,248 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $2,213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $6,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

BBBY stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.