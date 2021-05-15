Comerica Bank Sells 2,206 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR opened at $69.04 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.13.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $69,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $1,369,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,769,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,069,809.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,027,480 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,898. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.