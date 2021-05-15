Comerica Bank Sells 27,027 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

