Comerica Bank Sells 3,578 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,497 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.