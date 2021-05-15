Comerica Bank Sells 3,665 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of National Instruments worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,851,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after buying an additional 148,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

