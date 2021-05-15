Comerica Bank Sells 4,214 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 20,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

