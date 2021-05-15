Comerica Bank Sells 4,831 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Simmons First National worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $401,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 18.5% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

