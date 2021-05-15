Comerica Bank Sells 81,002 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81,002 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of MaxLinear worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 317,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 42,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 732,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $309,941.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,650,726.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,961. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

