Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The AES by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The AES by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The AES’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

