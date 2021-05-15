Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 109,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 61,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $31.71 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

