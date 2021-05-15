Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 16,586 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,525,000.

GDX opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

