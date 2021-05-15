Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 257,337 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 615.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,337 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $29,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,813.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

ICVT stock opened at $94.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

