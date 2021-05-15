Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 42,631 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.75% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $29,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 38,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.