Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 48,009 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $31,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $62.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

