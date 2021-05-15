Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.10. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

