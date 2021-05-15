Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 31,941 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of United Airlines worth $32,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 31.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,491 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

