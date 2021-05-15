Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,002 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $30,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,903.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

