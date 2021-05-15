Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 51,884 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.75% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $37,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,429,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

