Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 62,092 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,092 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

