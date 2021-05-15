Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $177.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

