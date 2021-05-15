Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,103 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,372,000 after purchasing an additional 190,171 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 112,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.