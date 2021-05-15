Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $309.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.66. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $106.25 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

