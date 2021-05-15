Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.54% of FS KKR Capital worth $37,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,263,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after buying an additional 106,042 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 314,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.