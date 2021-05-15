Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $38,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

IJT stock opened at $128.34 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

