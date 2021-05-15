Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $36,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $286.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.66 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

