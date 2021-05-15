Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,267 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.64% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $38,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.73 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

