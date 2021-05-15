Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $28,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

