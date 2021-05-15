Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $314,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 19.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,292,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,015,000 after purchasing an additional 207,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after purchasing an additional 239,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

