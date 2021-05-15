Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $28 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $27,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $149.68 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.02.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

