Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.54 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $33,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $341.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.33 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

