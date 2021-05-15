Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $38.75 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 295.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $38,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $52.97 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75.

