Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $39.11 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 135.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

NYSE UNP opened at $227.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.76 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.