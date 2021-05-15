Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $34,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

ED stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

