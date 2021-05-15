Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 6.70% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $28,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 133,003 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 74,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Shares of FDLO opened at $46.28 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

