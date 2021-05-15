Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $36,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $289.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $159.13 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

