Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $36,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 5.5% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,085.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,144.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,145.01. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

