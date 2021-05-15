Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,242.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

