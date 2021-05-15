Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 27,431 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $27,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

