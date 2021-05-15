Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $39,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $124.69 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.49 and its 200 day moving average is $313.54. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

