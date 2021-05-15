Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 60,793 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,256,000.

VTEB opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

