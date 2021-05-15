Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DocuSign worth $38,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -158.54 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.21 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

