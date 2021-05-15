Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,247 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $39,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,259,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,000. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $234.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $155.35 and a 1 year high of $238.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

