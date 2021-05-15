Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 25,537 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $34,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 139.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 44.2% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 41,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,807,000 after buying an additional 47,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.